Detra Williams named San Diego County's Chief Deputy of Tax Collection

Jan. 9, 2026 (San Diego County) -- Detra Williams has been appointed as San Diego County's next Chief Deputy of Tax Collection, succeeding Chief Deputy David Baker, who has retired.

Williams was appointed to the position effective Jan. 6. County Treasurer-Tax Collector Larry Cohen announced the appointment on Jan. 6.

Williams has worked for the County of San Diego for nearly 35 years. She spent more than 20 years in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office and held leadership roles in the District Attorney’s Office and other County departments.

In October, the County Board of Supervisors had selected Williams and three other finalists, including Cohen and Baker, as candidates to fill the role of Treasurer-Tax Collector during a public hearing. The finalists were selected from a pool of 11 qualified applicants who applied for the position after former Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister retired on Aug. 2. (McAllister also passed away on Dec. 17.) Williams will serve until the current term ends on Jan. 4, 2027. An election will determine a successor for the following four-year term. “Detra is a great fit for this important role," Cohen said in a media release. "Throughout her tenure, she has played a key role in advancing modernization and innovation within the Tax Collection division, helping improve transparency, access, and customer service for taxpayers countywide. She is widely respected for her collaborative, workforce-centered leadership style, and her commitment to supporting employees while delivering results for the public.” Transparent California notes that Williams' salarey in 2024, when she was Manager, Treasurer-Tax Collector, was around $241,822, including about $146,000 in regular pay and $93,000 in benefits. McAllister's 2023 salary was about $358,000 including benefits.

“Promoting from within strengthens trust, preserves institutional knowledge, and recognizes the talent that already exists within our organization,” Cohen said. “Ms. Williams leadership reflects the values of professionalism, service, and respect that define this office.”

The treasury side of the office manages the County investment pool, which ranges in size from $10.2 – $18.8 billion in assets on an annual basis. The Treasury is also the paying agent for all 42 school districts in the region.

Annually, the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office collects more than $9.1 billion in property taxes and more than $150 million in unsecured personal property taxes, making it one of the largest property tax jurisdictions in California . The office also collects the transient occupancy tax and the cannabis business tax from businesses in the county’s unincorporated area.

