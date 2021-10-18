DIAL M FOR MURDER REVIEW : A GUILTY PLEASURE, NOW THROUGH NOV. 7 AT LAMPLIGHTERS IN LA MESA

Review By Kathy Carpenter

October 18, 2021 (La Mesa) - Is There a Perfect Crime? Lamplighters in La Mesa presents the classic "Dial M For Murder." The play is based on a 1954 movie starring Ray Millank and Grace Kelly, directed by Hitchcock--a thriller perfect for this time of year. Written by Frederick Knott, directed by Calvin Manson, the play combines to bring us a story with both plot and delicious characters--a detailed plot for murder. Will the would-be killer get away with it?

The plot centers around a tennis star who married a wealthy socialite for her money. He can no longer play tennis and discovers his wife has cheated on him. Now he plans to murder her for her fortune. He concocts quite the plot. The man his wife cheated with is a writer, but her husband's imagination makes them equals.

In the five-person play., Pete Zanko portrays the husband. Quite a performer, he is really into his role. Anna Poteet, as his beautiful and naive wife, brings an air of sweetness to the role. Eddy Lukovic, Max the writer, is an accepting lover and the hero of the piece. Nick Asaro plays the killer; the perfect patsy. My favorite character, Richard Cajka, is the detective, a Columbo type who doesn't give up till he traps his man. An interesting cast becomes a team to bring us a thriller we can enjoy in an entertaining evening.at the theatre.

The play is approximately an hour and forty-five minutes. Set in the New York apartment of the Wendices, the stage shows an entry, a living room, a hall and bedroom with glass sliding doors. I personally love the way you can look through the windows and see a beautiful autumn scene. I love the details most take for granted. A great set.

This is a thriller, perfect for your Halloween pleasure. It's time to give yourself a treat. Come back to the theatre. COVID safety precautions are in place and you deserve it.

Patrons are returning to the theatres slowly. And even though actors, directors, and everyone involved can now do what they love, they need the final piece: you.

Dial M For Murder

Oct.15 - Nov. 7, 2021

Lamplighters

La Mesa

www.lamplighterslamesa.com

Up next :

The 1940s Radio Hour Musical

Nov. 26 – Dec. 19, 2021