THE DINING ROOM - A LOST ART: ONSTAGE AT POWPAC THROUGH JUNE 19

By Kathy Carpenter

June 14, 2022 (Poway) – The Dining Room, presented by PowPac Theatre, is a comedy of manners, which satirizes behavior of a particular social group, usually upper class. In this case, 19 mini skits intersecting around a dining room table through time. These are snapshots of a dying tradition over time and a showcase of tremendous acting as six actors portray 57 diverse characters. There is no shortage of talent on this stage.

The play is written by A.R. Gurney and directed by Brent A. Stringfield. All the scenes focus around the dining room with the big beautiful table and chairs as a centerpiece, while characters waltzed in and out. The set was gorgeous as usual at Powpac, as friendly and welcoming as a formal dining area can be.

The play was a bit confusing at first, as a second set of characters would move in and start before the first set was through. It took a bit to catch on to what was happening. but as the show progressed one thing was obvious: this cast could act.