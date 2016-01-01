Disco Fever hits San Diego: Bee Gees and ABBA tributes bump over to The Magnolia

Two legendary acts of the 1970s get the tribute treatment in back-to-back performances. Photo courtesy Stayin' Alive Tribute

Jan. 7, 2026 (El Cajon) -- G et ready to get up and boogie, San Diego.

Two of the most iconic musical acts of the disco era are being celebrated this winter at The Magnolia, with tribute shows honoring both the Bee Gees and ABBA taking the stage in late January and early February.

"STAYIN' ALIVE: One Night of the Bee Gees" will kick things off at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 30, followed by "MANIA: The ABBA Tribute" at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 10. Both shows look to transport audiences back to the golden age of disco and pop music from the 1970s.

STAYIN' ALIVE offers a comprehensive Bee Gees experience, featuring the group's classic hits, including "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever," "How Deep Is Your Love" and "Jive Talkin'.". The production takes audiences on a musical journey spanning the entire career of the brothers Gibb, from high-energy dance anthems to soulful ballads that defined an era.

The Bee Gees — brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb — were far more than just disco icons. The Australian-British trio wrote and recorded hits across multiple decades, starting in the 1960s, and their youngest brother, Andy, also had a successful solo career in the 1970s.

Beyond their own performances, the Bee Gees penned songs for numerous other artists and contributed the entire soundtrack to the 1977 film "Saturday Night Fever," which became one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time. The group sold more than 220 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music artists in history. Their distinctive falsetto harmonies and innovative songwriting influenced generations of musicians.

Two weeks after the Bee Gees Tribute, MANIA: The ABBA Tribute," will bring the magic of Sweden's most famous musical export to town. Formed in 1999, MANIA has sold out theaters and concert halls across the globe, bringing the music of the beloved Swedish supergroup to more than three million people worldwide.

With an extraordinary cast of talented musicians and performers, stunning costumes, and energetic choreography, MANIA (photo below right, courtesy of Mania The Show) recreates the magic of ABBA's music in all its glory. Audiences can expect to hear favorites including "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Mamma Mia" and "Take a Chance on Me."

ABBA — comprised of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad — became one of the most commercially successful acts in music history after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with "Waterloo." The group's name is an acronym formed from the first letters of each member's first name.

Known for their elaborate costumes and catchy melodies, ABBA sold an estimated 385 million records worldwide. Though the group disbanded in 1982, their music experienced a major revival through the hit musical and film "Mamma Mia!" and they've remained cultural icons. In 2021, the group surprised fans by reuniting to release their first new album in 40 years and launching a revolutionary hologram concert residency in London.

For complete show information and tickets to the tribute shows, visit www.magnoliasandiego.com/shows . Additional details about the individual productions can be found at www.stayinalivetribute.com and www.maniatheshow.com