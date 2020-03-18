DMV EXTENDS RENEWALS FOR 60 DAYS DUE TO COVID-19

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

March 18, 2020 (Sacramento) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, has asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates beginning March 16th.

The DMV is taking this action so that at-risk populations, including seniors and those with underlying health conditions, can avoid required visits to DMV field offices for driver license or vehicle registration renewals. Those who are ill should also postpone going to the DMV.

This 60-day period for driver license and vehicle registrations is intended to protect the health and safety of DMV customers who would otherwise have to come to a DMV office to take care of business, but are concerned during this coronavirus pandemic.