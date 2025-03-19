DON'T RELY ON LUCK, SURVIVE AND RECOVER IN A DISASTER

By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office

Video by José Eli Villanueva: prepare for a disaster with an emergency supplies kit, or “go bag.” When disaster strikes, often there are only a few minutes warning to evacuate. So, don’t wait until the warning comes, when you will likely be anxious and stressed, assemble your kit today and put it in a handy place to grab on your way out.

March 19, 2025 (San Diego) - Giving yourself and your family the best chance in a local disaster isn’t just about luck, it’s about planning and preparing for various hazards to lower injuries, deaths and perhaps even damages.

Step one: Know Your Hazards risk in your neighborhood and workplace area with this easy- -to-use planning tool. Just type your address(s) in to find out if your home or workplace are in a floodplain, in a high wildfire hazard or a tsunami zone. If you are, preparedness tips will be shown to help residents minimize damage and protect household members.

Step two: Complete and practice your Complete and practice your Personal Disaster Plan , which you can do with this template, available in 12 languages and for people who may need assistance. The plan is a place to note important phone numbers for emergency agencies, emergency contacts, medical conditions, medications, allergies, and blood type. You will also develop an escape plan out of each room in the dwelling, two ways out of the neighborhood and identify meeting places in case household members are not together. The template includes hazard-specific tips such as what to do if evacuating during a wildfire, what to do before, during and after an earthquake and what to do during flooding.

Step three: Assemble and maintain an Emergency Supply Kit that can be used in the event of an evacuation, or if sheltering in place. In addition to basic supplies like a first aid kit, a radio and extra batteries and a flashlight, all kits should be customized to your household’s needs. Make sure you have enough water and food for all the members. If you have someone in the family with dietary restrictions like an infant, senior or someone with allergies, make sure you have included food for them. If you have a pet, make sure they have food, and the same goes for medications for people and pets. A more comprehensive list is included in the Disaster Plan template and it doesn’t have to be expensive to gather the supplies. The kit should be ready to grab and go in case you have 15 minutes or less to evacuate.