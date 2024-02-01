Downtown El Cajon's 14th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk Returns September 12th

East County News Service

September 5, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Local artists and galleries are coming together to host the 14th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk on Friday, September 12th from 4pm to 8pm in Downtown El Cajon. This free, family-friendly event promises fine art, live entertainment, boutique vendors, and more along Main Street and Rea Avenue.

Hosted by the art galleries, studios, museums, and small businesses in the historic Downtown El Cajon district, the Art Walk is a yearly celebration of the city’s flourishing creative scene. Along with special gallery shows, attendees can explore interactive art displays, artisanal craft booths while enjoying live music, beer on tap, and other entertainment. With all venues within walking distance, it’s easy to shop, discover new artists, and take in the range of artistic styles and mediums.

Arts Alley will have many exciting new exhibits on display for the event. A highlight will be Sophie’s Gallery’s latest show Passageways: Sea Life, which explores ocean life and experiences living by the coast, with pieces made from donated, upcycled and reimagined materials. The show includes mosaic fish and seascapes, beaded sea creature sculptures, wooden buoy wind chimes, aquatic-inspired accessories, and more.

Sophie's Gallery is a program of St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, which serves more than 400 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Proceeds from the artwork sales at Sophie’s Gallery directly support artists and the program.

More must-sees down Arts Alley include Summer Triptych at SC Fine Art & Framing, an immersive exhibit featuring three distinct artistic voices exploring nature, social connectivity, and speculative futures. The Olaf Wieghorst Museum will display The Etchings of Olaf Wieghorst, 27 original etchings from 1937-1940, including one original etching plate. The museum is also sponsoring the Alley Cat Art Walk Passport, highlighting participating businesses and galleries. Once attendees visit each business and get their Passport stamped by all, they can return to the museum to enter a raffle to win a special Olaf Wieghorst print.

Other special exhibits include Bronze Sculptures at White Sage Gallery, Animal Portraits & Paint Parties at Rich Artist Studio, Resilient Spirits by Charlene Mosley at East County Art Association, and Eiffel Tower Paintings by Sophie’s Artists at Rob's BrewPoint.

With its murals, galleries, restaurants, and charm, Downtown El Cajon offers the perfect setting for this community art celebration. For more information about the event, please visit www.alleycatartfest.org/.





