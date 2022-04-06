DRAMATIC MAKEOVER OF CAMPO ROAD CORRIDOR IN CASA DE ORO SET FOR COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING APRIL 22

By Miriam Raftery

April 12, 2022 (Casa de Oro) – A dramatic transformation of the Campo Road Corridor through Casa de Oro in Spring Valley is planned to create a Main Street ambience in the heart of the community. On April 22, the County Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the proposed Campo Road Revitalization specific plan.

A central plaza for outdoor community activites, roundabouts, bike and pedestrian friendly changes, trees, outdoor seating, a center median, new street parking, and housing up to four-stories high are all in the revitalization plan. It covers 60 acres centered on Campo Road from Rodgers Rd. to Granada Ave. to be completed in three phases aimed at attracting private investors and enhancing the community. The plan would also seek grants and governmental funding, as well as potentially a planned business improvement district (PBID).

View the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan here, which includes many photos and illustrations of possible prototypes in other cities.The hearing will be both in person and online. The agenda and details will be posted under the “upcoming meetings” listing within 3 days of the April 22 hearing. Here are details on how to stream County Planning Commission meetings to watch from home or participate. Scroll down for details.

The county envisions using the entire 100-foot right-of-way to reconfigure the roadway for “traditional Main Street improvements including on-street parking, widened continuous sidewalks, street trees and shade, traffic calming, an exclusive protected bike way, a center median, bulb-out curb extensions, pedestrian crossings and other improved intersection controls such as roundabouts.”

It also aims to create a corridor to encourage pedestrians and bicyclists. Though the plan predicts businesses would benefit as well as residents, it acknowledges that some property and business owners may be affected by closure or consolidation of driveways.

The plan would allow up to four-story buildings to create housing, with density bonuses, a dramatic change from the one-story and two-story structures currently along Campo Road, an area that has struggled with run-down buildings, illegal marijuana dispensaries, crime problems, and a lack of community character. New retail shops are also in the mix, as well as gateway signage heralding entry to Casa de Oro.

The plan also calls for creation of a “large community gathering space that can bring the community together” and where “outdoor events and special programs are held.” The draft plan adds “Creating a central plaza or park also sets up great views leading to the surrounding development and creates sightlines that orient visitors through the Corridor. This is one of the important elements that can transform the area. The Casa de Oro community has expressed a clear and recurring desire for a centralized community meeting place throughout each Specific Plan phase.” This aims to “strengthen the identity of Casa de Oro.”

In addition, a series of smaller open spaces can provide shade, seating, and rest areas for shoppers, dog walkers, those having snacks or entertaining children. Estrella Park north of Campo Road is additional open space that can be connected to the newly revitalized area, the pan notes.





