DRIVER MAY FACE CHARGES IN DEATH OF MOTORCYCLIST, 23, IN EL CAJON

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

The El Cajon Police Department reminds drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians, and to share the road.

By Miriam Raftery

May 30, 2021 (El Cajon) –  A 23-year-old man has died after being struck by a white Chevrolet truck at 8:00 Friday morning in El Cajon. El Cajon Police officers and paramedics from Heartland Fire Department treated the victim at the crash site in the 200 block of North Johnson Avenue but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Based upon the initial investigation and evidence collected from the scene, it appears that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on North Johnson Avenue from W. Main Street,” says Lt. Jason Taub with El Cajon Police. “A white Chevrolet work type truck made a turning movement, violating the motorcyclist’s right of way, causing a collision.”

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured and remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation, Taub said, adding, “It does not appear as if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. The case will be sent to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.”

The El Cajon Police Department reminds drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians, and to share the road.

If you have information regarding this collision, please call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange