EARTH DAY BOULDER FAIR PLANNED FOR APRIL 24 IN JACUMBA

April 20, 2022 (Jacumba) - Jacumba Hot Springs celebrates its vast landscape of boulders this year at the annual Earth Day event at The Desert View Tower from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Earth Day Boulder Fair features the best of local entertainment, food, crafts, natural remedies, healing arts, emf education, fresh air and sunshine. Attracting locals and tourists, car clubs, hikers and nature-lovers, the kids-friendly event promises perfect weather and lots of fun this year. Special demos of solar cooking, gardening techniques and a crystal bowl opening concert are planned.

Travelers to San Diego’s backcountry begin noticing rock-studded outcroppings of basalt and weathered granite, the folding and faulting of its geology, as they drive eastward on I-8. At the place where the I-8 crests and begins its scenic descent to the lower desert areas around El Centro, The Desert View Tower pokes itself out of the boulders, at In Ko Pah Park Campground and Visitor Center. A sweeping view of the desertscape below and miles of boulders, winding sandy trails, wildflowers and adventure await.

For more information, contact Rebecca Person at beckyperson@me.com.