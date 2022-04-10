EARTH DAY IN COUNTY PARKS APRIL 22-24

Source: County Parks and Recreation

April 10, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego is a biodiversity hotspot, and the daily actions of the County Parks and Recreation team help to safeguard our region's native plants and trees, air and water quality, and unique habitats for hundreds of species.

Earth Day provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate these efforts and connect residents to the public spaces where wildlife thrives. The theme this year is Committed to Caring for Our Earth. Below are Earth Day events in county parks, including several in East County.

ARBOR DAY TREE PLANTING ACTIVITIES



Flinn Springs County Park



Friday, April 22, 5:30 – 7:15 p.m.



Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Join Flinn Springs park staff for two days of planting native oaks and woody shrubs. Learn about the importance of conservation and preserving native oak populations while planting your own tree - one you can visit for years to come! This physical activity centers on sustainability and is a great way to pay tribute to your parkland.

RANGER-LED INTERPRETIVE HIKE



Sycamore Canyon/Goodan Ranch



Saturday, April 23, 9 am. – 12 p.m.



Join Ranger Patrick on a moderate 3.5-mile loop hike on Martha’s Grove Trail at Sycamore Canyon/Goodan Ranch. Learn about the native plants and wildlife of this 2,272-acre preserve while experiencing a variety of vegetation habitats, historic oak groves, and the remnants of an old ranch. Meet at the Goodan Staging Area, located at 16281 Sycamore Canyon Road in Poway.

NATURE DISCOVERY TABLES



Sycamore Canyon/Goodan Ranch County Preserve



Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Ramona Grasslands County Preserve



Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Skulls, skins and safety talks… all in one space? You got that right. We're hosting nature touch tables to share information about local wildlife. Touch pelts and feathers or teeth and claws. A ranger will be on site to share park and trail information and to answer all of your park-related questions.

PLANT A TREE WITH WOMEN IN THE WILD



Barnett Ranch County Preserve



Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Everyone is welcome to a hands-on tree planting experience in this female planned and led park activity. Equipment will be provided, along with trees, and guests should plan to wear something they don’t mind getting a little dirty. Once saplings are in the ground, the group will learn about tree care and maintenance, seasonal phenomenon, invasive species (and how to protect against them) and more! Spots are limited and reservations are required; call the park for info.

HIKE TO THE DAM



Lake Morena County Park



Saturday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Take a nice hike through the beautiful woodland areas of Lake Morena County Park and learn all about local Native American tribes and how they lived off the land. A ranger will also share information about the flora and fauna along the trail and share the interesting history of the dam!

NEW TREES FOR LAMAR



Lamar County Park



Saturday, April 23, 1 – 4 p.m.



We’re replenishing the tree canopy at another park in South County. Lamar County Park, which has received a number of upgrades over the past few years, is getting a botanical refresh this month, via a volunteer activity that will put new trees into the ground. All supplies, including saplings, will be provided, and participants will be able to get their hands dirty while planting a tree they can visit and watch grow for years to come. As an added perk, rangers will be on site with resident raptors for an up-close conversation on live birds of prey!





WILDERNESS GARDENS TRAIL TREK



Wilderness Gardens County Preserve



Sunday, April 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



This behind-the-scenes trail adventure involves a 4.5-mile trek through diverse vegetation and to incredible panoramic views of Palomar Mountain and Pauma Valley. More than 40 bird species thrive on the land -a special treat for birdwatchers and photographers, alike!

EARTH FAIR

Balboa Park



Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



We’re joining what San Diego EarthWorks claims is the largest, free environmental fair in the world! The ranger crew from Stelzer County Park will be hosting a Build-A-Bug Activity in the fair’s Children’s Area. This fun, interactive game is part of a much larger initiative called the Discovery Program which provides park education and experiences to kids in grades K through 6. Topics include Insects, Birds, Geology, Astronomy, Trees and Forest Ecology, Plants and Photosynthesis, and how Native American people thrived in San Diego’s natural environment.

We hope you can carve out some quality park time this Earth Day/Week/Month – enjoying the diversity benefits our earth has to offer!