EAST COUNTY ARTISTS IN MAJOR EXHIBITS

Source: San Diego Watercolor Sociey

Photo: “It’s All About The Chrome” by Craig Anderson. Watercolor, 15 x 22 in. All images courtesy of San Diego Watercolor Society

September 1, 2020 (San Diego) - No fewer than four artists in East San Diego County have received some of the highest honors available for watermedia artists this month. La Mesa artist Craig Anderson and El Cajon residents Linda Drake and Michael Garberick all had paintings that were juried into the highly competitive 40 th International Exhibition to be held virtually in October on The San Diego Watercolor Society website, www.sdws.org . The art was selected from nearly 900 entries from 21 countries by nationally known juror Michael Reardon. In addition, Lakeside artist Susan Hewitt won third place in the San Diego Watercolor Society’s September Members Show. This highly selective show was juried by nationally known artist Richard Glassman.

Craig Anderson’s painting is entitled “It’s All About the Chrome”. The artist was born and raised in upstate New York before moving to San Diego in 1988. He works exclusively in transparent watercolor. His trademark is his use of vibrant color and bold value patterns in order to reveal and discover the majesty hidden within his subjects. Craig is an award-winning artist whose work is represented by private and corporate collections nationwide. He is a member of the San Diego Watercolor Society and has served as a juror in a number of art exhibitions and is in demand for live demonstrations and workshops. More of Craig’s work can be seen on his website, http://andersonwatercolors.com/.





Linda Drake’s painting is entitled “The Smoking Vase." (photo, right) Linda is a member of the San Diego Watercolor Society and of the San Diego Museum of Art’s Artist Guild. She explains that her goals in art are to never become static in any aspect of the creative process, and to follow the instincts that lead the brush, and to always make a new discovery in the process. She works in Acrylic, Collage, and mixed media. More of Linda’s work can be seen at http://lindadrakeart.com/.

Michael Garberick’s painting is entitled “Rosey and Peg." (photo, left) Michael is an award-winning San Diego artist who is known for his nostalgic style. He has been drawing since he was a boy and went to college majoring in Illustration and Design, earning an Associate’s Degree. Michael has been in the graphics business for 35 years, and his background in graphic design is evident in his mastery of composition of visual art. He began painting in 1998 when he took an amateur watercolor class. The instructor after the first few classes identified his talent as award-worthy. More of his work can be found at https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/michael-garberick.





Finally, Susan Hewitt’s third place award at the September Member’s show was for the painting “Ranier Cherries.” (photo, right) Juror Glassman said “This is a ’super-realistic’ depiction of cherries in a bowl with a potent, graphic awareness of the picture plane. It is excellently presented.” Susan attended Massachusetts College of Art, worked as a professional picture framer, and worked as an assistant director for Circle Gallery. She also has an MA in Education, and has taught 5th graders for 22 years. When she retired, she became active with the San Diego Watercolor Society and taught art, did framing, and organized events. She is a past President of the Society. Susan can be contacted at Shewitt0@cox.net.

The International Show Virtual Exhibit will run from October 1-31, 2020 on The San Diego Watercolor Society’s website at www.sdws.org where the paintings can be both viewed and purchased from the Online Store. The Exhibit Catalog is also available online. The September Members Show Virtual Exhibit runs on-line from September 1-30. The art can be viewed and purchased at https://www.sdws.org/index.php.





ABOUT SAN DIEGO WATERCOLOR SOCIETY

The San Diego Watercolor Society, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1965, is dedicated to expanding the appreciation of and involvement in watermedia painting through education, exhibition and promotion. More information can be found at http://www.sdws.org.