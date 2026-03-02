East County Chamber honors leaders, organizations at 114th annual soiree

Sycuan Casino Resort hosted the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce's 114th annual East County Honors Awards Gala over the weekend.

Photos and story by Karen Pearlman

March 2, 2026 (El Cajon) -- More than 400 business and nonprofit leaders, community advocates and public officials gathered at Sycuan Casino Resort last Saturday for the 114th Annual East County Honors Awards Gala.

Hosted by the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce, the event continues to be more than a formal dinner, it also acts as a fundraiser for the nonprofit that r epresent the diverse business community of the East County region, including El Cajon, Lemon Grove, Rancho San Diego, Alpine, Spring Valley and Jamul.

The organization also maintains strong partnerships with other chambers in Santee, La Mesa, Lakeside, Julian, Borrego Springs, Ramona and Poway.

The East County Chamber awards list reflected the diverse economic engine of the region, ranging from world-renowned manufacturers to historic family businesses.

Taylor Guitars, headquartered in El Cajon since 1992 but founded in Lemon Grove 1974, was tuned into its award for Manufacturing.

As a global leader in acoustic guitar production, Taylor Guitars remains one of the region's most significant employers and a testament to the East County-made success story.

Taylor Guitars, which also has a factory in Tecate, employes about1,300 people globally. In 2021, the company made international headlines by transitioning to 100 percent employee ownership through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

La Mesa Lumber, a staple of the local construction and home improvement scene since 1907 (and family owned since 1945), was recognized for Home & Business Improvement. La Mesa Lumber is one of the original and oldest continual members of the East County Chamber.

In considering essential services in the community, Sharp Grossmont Hospital was honored for Health Services. As the largest comprehensive healthcare facility in the region, the hospital remains a critical pillar for local families.

Helix Water District, which manages the water supply for nearly 280,000 residents in East County, received the award for Environmental Stewardship, highlighting its commitment to sustainable resource management.

Accepting the award on behalf of the organization, Helix Water District Board Member Kathleen Hedberg shared thoughts on why water and is so important, and invited attendees to visit Helix Water District-supported sites Lake Jennings and The Water Conservation Garden.

"Environmental sustainability and fiscal responsibility, go hand-in-hand," Hedberg said after the event. "Every project we pursue is designed to protect our natural resources while delivering benefits to the customers we serve."

The link between business and education was a recurring theme throughout the night.

The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District was recognized for Education Services. With about 25,000 students annually attending classes across its two East County college campuses, the district is a primary pipeline for the local workforce.

Individual honors highlighted those bridging the gap between the classroom and the boardroom.

Lenny Leszczynski, the CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum, was named Business & Education Person of the Year. Leszczynski has been instrumental in expanding educational outreach and ensuring that the next generation of East County innovators has the tools to succeed.

The Don Parent Award, a prestigious honor sponsored by San Diego Gas & Electric and spoken about heartfelt terms by former La Mesa City Council member Colin Parent, the son of the award's namesake Don Parent and CEO/General Counsel at Circulate San Diego, was awarded to James Sly.

As the CEO of the Grossmont Healthcare District since last December, Sly now leads initiatives that strengthen community health, expand access to care and support local residents across East County for GHD.

Sly previously led the East County Economic Development Council, and has long been a champion of regional growth, helping small businesses navigate the complexities of the modern economy.

"I was very surprised and honored to win the Don Parent Award at the East County Chamber's Honors Awards Gala," Sly said. "Don had such a huge impact on East County and, having benefitted from his mentorship and partnership during my time at ECEDC, I'm humbled to be recognized within his legacy."

The gala also paused to recognize the vital work of the nonprofit sector, and t he Mt. Helix Park Foundation was named top nonprofit organization. Mt. Helix Park Foundation was fo rmed in 1999 and operates the10-acre private, nonprofit nature park that receives no government funding.

The nonprofit East County Transitional Living Center was honored for Social Services. ECTLC has become a model for addressing homelessness through programming that offers not just a bed, but dedicated paths toward restoration and employment.

The nonprofit BLISS Care Foundation received the Chamber Foundation Harold Brown Generosity Award, a nod to the organization's work in providing compassionate care and support to those in need. Pastor Harold Brown was the founder and CEO of the East County Transitional Living Center. Brown passed away in 2022.

The San Diego Regional East County Chamber was founded in 1912, and has spent more than a century acting as the primary advocate for business and education in the region. What started as a small collective of local merchants has evolved into a powerful voice in public policy, shaping the economic landscape of El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee and beyond.

The Full List of 2026 honorees:

E​ducation Services: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

Entertainment & Recreation: Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve

Environmental Stewardship: Helix Water District

Financial Services: East County Schools Federal Credit Union

Health Services: Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Home & Business Improvement: La Mesa Lumber

Hospitality: Viejas Casino & Resort

Manufacturing: Taylor Guitars

New Member Business: East County Party Rentals

Nonprofit Organization: Mt. Helix Park Foundation

Professional Services: Love Light Letters

Real Estate & Housing: Laurie MacDonald – Coldwell Banker

Restaurant or Catering: Hooleys Public House

Retail & Consumer Goods: Goodwill San Diego

Social Services: East County Transitional Living Center

Veteran-Owned Business: Carter Smith Lakeside VFW 5867

Ambassador of the Year: Nick Dreyfus (i-NETT)

Business & Education Person of the Year: Lenny Leszczynski ( San Diego Automotive Museum)

Business Volunteer of the Year: Denise Cuellar (East County Schools Federal Credit Union)

Community Partner of the Year: Lauren Morrow (Sycuan Casino Resort)

Don Parent Award: James Sly (Grossmont Healthcare District)

Leadership East County: Ryan Villegas (Senior Management Analyst, city of El Cajon)

Public Service Person of the Year: Eric Nixon (American Medical Response)

Harold Brown Generosity Award: BLISS Care Foundation

For more information on the Chamber and its upcoming initiatives, visit www.eastcountychamber.org

For more information on the Chamber and its upcoming initiatives, visit www.eastcountychamber.org