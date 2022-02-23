EAST COUNTY MAN DIES FROM INFLUENZA

By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: a flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

February 23, 2022 (San Diego's East County) - A 64-year-old man from eastern San Diego County is the third influenza death reported in the region this season, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.

The man died Jan. 7, 2022, had underlying medical conditions and had not been vaccinated against the flu. He did not have COVID-19 at time of death.

“Influenza deaths are very unfortunate. Our condolences go out to the man’s family and friends,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “While influenza activity is low this season, you can still catch it, and it can be severe. Everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine, which is safe and effective.”

The latest Influenza Watch Report from the County Health and Human Services Agency shows the following for the week ending Feb. 19, 2022:

Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness: 2% of all visits (compared with 3% the previous week).

Lab-confirmed influenza cases for the week: 38 (compared to 34 the previous week).

Total lab-confirmed cases to date: 1,581 (compared to 702 at the same time last season and an 8,775 prior 5-year average during the same week).

Influenza-related deaths reported to date: 3 (compared to 1 at the same time last year).

How to Prevent the Flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop. The CDC also indicates you can get a flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time, including a booster dose. The coronavirus vaccine does not work against influenza and vice versa.

The flu vaccine is especially important for people at higher risk of having serious complications from the virus.

They include:

People with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, and lung disease, even if symptoms are under control

Pregnant women

People aged 65 years and older

People who live with or care for others who are at higher risk

The influenza vaccine is available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies and is covered by medical insurance. People with no health care coverage can get vaccinated at one of the County’s six public health centers or a local community clinic. To find the nearest location, visit the County’s Flu Vaccine Locations page or call 2-1-1 San Diego.

In addition to getting vaccinated, people should also do the following to avoid getting sick:

Wash hands thoroughly and often;

Use hand sanitizers, if unable to wash hands;

Stay away from sick people;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Clean commonly touched surfaces; and

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.