EAST COUNTY TRANSITIONAL LIVING CENTER RECEIVES LARGE BLANKET DONATION FROM SUBARU OF EL CAJON

Source: East County Transitional Living Center (ECTLC)

November 12, 2020 (El Cajon) -- Tomorrow at 2:00 p.m., East County Transitional Living Center will be accepting a generous donation of 80 blankets from the local El Cajon, Subaru dealer. “The Center is thrilled to receive great contributions like this from a wonderful local business so they can continue to help homeless and struggling individuals in the community,” says Helen Zamora, director of development at the ECTLC.

Subaru of El Cajon is teaming up with Beantown Blankets, an organization that helps businesses and people donate blankets, beanies, bags, and more to good causes to provide the contribution of blankets. Beartown Blankets also matches whatever amount the individual or business buys to donate.

The generous donation from Subaru will help ECTLC better meet the needs of its residents and fulfill its goals. East County Transitional Living Center is dedicated to fighting homelessness in the East County community through their transitional living services and programs for men, women, and families. To learn more about the programs available at ECTLC or how to donate, visit the ECTLC website.

Additionally, ECTLC is hosting a virtual Gala fundraiser.

Marc Bailey is the Host, while Molly Stokas is Co-Host.

The opening message will be from Sherri Shepherd, an American actress, comedian, author, and television personality. Plus, the Gala includes musical performances by contemporary Christian artist Rachael Lampa, Jamar Rogers from the Voice, Colton Dixon, and Danny Gokey from American Idol.

El Cajon's Mayor Bill Wells and Chief of Police Michael Moulton will give endorsements, and, perhaps, the most important: "life changing testimonies," from ECTLC program members. And, rounding out the evening, will be a special message from celebrity life coach Tim Storey.

While the event is live, Saturday November 14 at 5:00 p.m., visit www.facebook.com/JesusDaily to tune-in.

About East County Transitional Living Center: Established in 2009, ECTLC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which provides housing for those experiencing the dangers of homelessness. Their mission is to provide transitional housing and restore lives. Follow ECTLC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as their website.