EASY TIPS FOR SENIORS TO BEAT THE HEAT AS TEMPERATURES SOAR

July 3, 2021 (San Diego) - It’s hot and temperatures will only continue to rise as we move further into the summer season. Most of us are feeling like Earth has turned into Mars as the heat scorches on, with California already reaching a record-setting heat wave. When temperatures soar, it’s at-risk populations – such as seniors – that need to take extra precautions to stay cool and avoid heat-related dangers. The risks of overheating impact everyone and can trigger serious illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. As the County continues to open back up, I hope seniors can enjoy connecting with friends and family while actively engaging in safe practices to protect themselves against the sweltering temperatures. Use these tips to help stay cool during the summer months: