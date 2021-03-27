ECM GULLS REPORT: GULLS GET EASY 2-1 WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @SDGullsAHL on Twitter

March 27, 2021 (Irvine) - Tonight, the Gulls faced the Tucson Roadrunners. The Gulls are 22-12 and are currently on a three-game winning streak, their longest of the season.

At the end of the first period, Tuscon struck first when Kevin Roy snuck a wrister past Olle Eriksson Ek during a scramble in front of the net. The Roadrunners led 1-0 after one.

Hunter Drew tied the game in the second with a nice snipe from the point. We were tied at one after two.

In the third, the Gulls kept up the pressure and Matt Lorito scored his second of the year on a nice wrister from the left circle point. The Gulls coasted to a 2-1 victory to increase their win streak to four.

