ECM PADRES REPORT: 2005 PADRES RETURN, DROP GAME THREE TO NATS BY A LANDSLIDE

By Liz Alper

Photo: Eric Hosmer via @padres on Twitter

July 7, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres fought back for a great win last night. Now they tried to take another tonight. Patrick Corbin started for the Nationals against Chris Paddack.

Things got started quickly in the first when Juan Soto, who recently announced he was joining the home run derby roster, showcased his power with a huge three-run blast to right and the Nats led 3-0 after one.

Josh Bell added more in the second with a line drive single to left to score two and load the bases. Starlin Castro drove them in with a single up the middle that scored two and the Nationals added four runs to lead 7-0 after two.

The Nats continued their slaughter in the third with Victor Robles’ single to left that scored Josh Harrison. Paddack was finally done for the day and was relieved by Nabil Crismatt, who gave up one more run when Robles scored on a fielder’s choice and the Nationals led 9-0 after three.

Harrison wasn’t satisfied. In the fourth, he singled to right to score Castro and the Nats were in double digits, leading 10-0 after four.

The Padres finally, finally got on the board in the fifth with a single to left from Manny Machado that scored Tommy Pham. The Nats still led 10-1 after five.

Eric Hosmer kicked off the sixth with a solo homer to right and the Nationals led 10-2 after six.

Yan Gomes added some more with a double to left center in the eighth that scored Soto. Harrison doubled again to left to score Gomes. Gerardo Parra added an RBI single that got past Jorge Mateo and scored Harrison and the Nats led 14-2 after eight.

They weren’t finished yet. Castro hit a sac groundout in the ninth that scored Yadiel Hernandez and the Nats raged back just as the Padres were getting back on the winning track and took game three 15-5 (Trent Grisham and Victor Caratini were the only Padres who still cared at this point and Grisham hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth and Caratini singled to score Mateo). The Padres fall to 51-38.

