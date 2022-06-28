ECM PADRES REPORT: 6-0 LEAD EVAPORATED AND WALKED OFF IN EXTRAS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 28, 2022 (Phoenix) - After a much-needed day off, the Padres started another road trip amongst the NL West, starting in Phoenix with the Diamondbacks for two games. Sean Manaea started tonight’s game one against Zac Gallen for Arizona.

The Padres jumped onto the board in the fifth with a two-run blast by Nomar Mazara and a Ha-Seong Kim score. Jorge Alfaro lined a double to left that scored three and the Padres struck for six runs to lead 6-0 after three.

The Dbacks staged a big rally in the seventh with a line drive double by Buddy Kennedy that scored two. Carson Kelly cut the lead in half with a double to left to score Kennedy. Alek Thomas hit a sac groundout to score Kelly. Luis Garcia relieved Tim Hill and the Padres stopped the bleeding and led 6-4 after seven.

But the lead wouldn’t be theirs much longer. The Dbacks loaded the bases in the eighth and Kennedy was hit with a pitch, allowing Josh Rojas to score from third. Kelly was hit by a pitch soon after, allowing Ketel Marte to walk home and the game was tied at six after eight.

But in the ninth, with two outs, Christian Walker grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Rojas and the Dbacks walked off the Padres 7-6 in game one.

