ECM PADRES REPORT: ALFARO WALKS IT OFF AGAIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Blake Snell via @padres on Twitter

September 27, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres are home for the rest of the season and trying to get that elusive wild card spot. They faced the Dodgers for three games. Tyler Anderson started tonight for L.A. against Blake Snell.

The Padres struck gold with the bases loaded in the first when Wil Myers grounded up the middle to score two and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

The Dodgers got on the board in the sixth when Trea Turner scored and Chris Taylor singled to score Freddie Freeman and we were tied again at two after six.

Trent Grisham got the Padres back in front by scoring in the eighth, but in the ninth, Trea Turner erased the lead by scoring on a passed ball and we were tied yet again and going to extras at 3-3.

It luckily didn’t last long as Jorge Alfaro walked with the bases loaded in the 10th to score Jose Azocar and the Padres walked off the Dodgers 4-3 to take game one.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 6:40 p.m. and will be MLB.tv’s free game of the day. Julio Urias starts for the Dodgers against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

