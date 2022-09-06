ECM PADRES REPORT: ALFARO WALKS IT OFF TO EVEN SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish was honored before the game for reaching 3,000 strikeouts. Via @padres on Twitter

September 6, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres were shut out yesterday by the Diamondbacks, so they tried again tonight with Merrill Kelly on the mound for Arizona against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

Josh Rojas kicked things off in the first with a line drive homer to left and the Diamondbacks led 1-0 after one.

Ex-Padre Sergio Alcantara made his old team pay in the fourth with a line drive double to right that scored Carson Kelly and the Diamondbacks led 2-0 after four.

Daulton Varsho kicked off the fifth with a solo homer just over the right field wall. Christian Walker did the same, but to left center. After Tim Hill replaced Musgrove, Jake McCarthy scored on a fielder’s choice by Kelly. The Padres finally got on the board in the home half of the fifth with a two-run blast to right by Jake Cronenworth. Ha-Seong Kim did the same with a golfed solo blast to left. The Diamondbacks still led 5-3 after five.

Josh Bell brought the Padres closer in the seventh with a solo homer to left center. The Diamondbacks held onto a 5-4 lead after eight.

The Padres threatened in the ninth and it paid off. After loading the bases, Jorge Alfaro was the hero, grounding up the middle with two outs to score two and the Padres walked it off after trailing 5-0 with a 6-5 win.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow, an hour earlier at 5:40 p.m. and can also be seen on FS1. Tommy Henry starts for the Dbacks against Yu Darvish.

