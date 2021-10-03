By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

October 3, 2021 (San Francisco) - Well, here it is. Welcome to the last Padres game of 2021. It was fun in the spring, but it turned out to be miserable. Let’s see what the Padres did on their last day. Reiss Knehr started against Logan Webb for San Fran.

Buster Posey started the end of the season party with a single in the third that scored two and the Giants led 2-0 after three.

Manny Machado helped a little with a sac fly in the fourth that scored Trent Grisham. The Giants led 2-1.

San Francisco added insurance on Tommy La Stella’s single that scored Kris Bryant in the home half of the fourth. Wilmer Flores doubled to score two. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a sac fly that scored La Stella and Posey singled to score Flores and the Giants jumped out to a 7-1 lead after four.

Webb worked some pitcher magic in the fifth with a two-run homer and the Giants led 9-1 after five.

Mike Yastrzemski lived up to his family name and doubled in the seventh to score two and the Giants led 11-1 after seven.

It was Victor Caratini’s turn to play Only Padre That Cared for the last time this season. He singled in the eighth to score Jake Marisnick and finally kick Webb out of the game. He was replaced by Kervin Castro, who gave up a single to Grisham that scored Webster Rivas. Jake Cronenworth hit a sac fly to left that was caught on a great diving catch by Bryant. Caratini scored, but the Giants sent the Padres packing properly with an 11-4 win and become division champions for the first time since 2012. The Padres finish the season at a dismal 79-84.

