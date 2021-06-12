ECM PADRES REPORT: ANOTHER DAY OF NO OFFENSE FOR PADS; METS TAKE GAME TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 12, 2021 (New York) - The Mets stunned the Padres last night, but the Friars tried again today on a beautiful day in New York with Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove on the hill against Marcus Stroman for New York.

The Mets expanded on the lashings they handed out last night with Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer to right center in the first and New York led 2-0 after one.

It stayed that way for a while until Dominic Smith grounded into a fielder’s choice in the sixth to score Lindor and the Mets led 3-0 after six.

Fernando Tatis Jr. got the Padres on the board with a towering home run to left in the seventh, but the Mets kept their 3-1 lead after seven.

Jonathan Villar added the last bit of padding the Mets needed to win in the eighth with a solo homer to right and the Mets took game two and the series with a 4-1 win. The Padres fall to 37-29 and third in the NL West.

UP NEXT

Be ready to wake up early tomorrow for the rubber game at 10:10 a.m. Chris Paddack will start against ex-Padre Joey Lucchesi.

TRANSACTIONS