ECM PADRES REPORT: ANOTHER LATE-NIGHT NATIONALS HIT

Photo: Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter

August 19, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres suffered late last night against the Nationals, but they tried again tonight against Paolo Espino for Washington against Blake Snell.

Trent Grisham started the scoring with a single that scored Brandon Drury in the second and the Padres led 1-0 after two.

But former Padre C.J. Abrams got the upper hand on his old team with a two-RBI single in the fourth and the Nats led 2-1 after four.

Keibert Ruiz singled in the fifth to score Joey Meneses, but Manny Machado saved the day in the home half with a two-RBI double that tied the game at three after five.

But the Nationals prevailed in the ninth when Lane Thomas reached first on a throwing error by Josh Hader, allowing Victor Robles to score and Alex Call drove Thomas in with a two-run homer

UP NEXT

Game three is an hour earlier tomorrow night at 5:40 p.m. Josiah Gray starts for Washington against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

