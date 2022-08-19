ECM PADRES REPORT: ANOTHER LATE-NIGHT NATIONALS HIT

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter
 
August 19, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres suffered late last night against the Nationals, but they tried again tonight against Paolo Espino for Washington against Blake Snell.

Trent Grisham started the scoring with a single that scored Brandon Drury in the second and the Padres led 1-0 after two.

 
But former Padre C.J. Abrams got the upper hand on his old team with a two-RBI single in the fourth and the Nats led 2-1 after four.
 
Keibert Ruiz singled in the fifth to score Joey Meneses, but Manny Machado saved the day in the home half with a two-RBI double that tied the game at three after five.
 
But the Nationals prevailed in the ninth when Lane Thomas reached first on a throwing error by Josh Hader, allowing Victor Robles to score and Alex Call drove Thomas in with a two-run homer
 
UP NEXT
 
Game three is an hour earlier tomorrow night at 5:40 p.m.  Josiah Gray starts for Washington against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.
 
TRANSACTIONS
  • Free agent RHP Brandon Kintzler signed to a minor league contract

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon