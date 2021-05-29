ECM PADRES REPORT: ANOTHER NIGHT OF EXTRAS AS PADRES WIN IN 12

By Liz Alper

Photo: Wil Myers' three-run bomb in the 12th gave the Padres the win. Via @padres on Twitter

May 29, 2021 (Houston) - The Padres won last night’s game in 11 innings and they were right back at it again this afternoon. Yu Darvish started against Jake Odorizzi for the Astros.

Darvish was shaky, but was able to keep it together until the fourth inning. That’s when Carlos Correa launched a two-run homer to deep right to give the Astros a 2-0 lead after four.

Chas McCormick added more in the fifth with the bases loaded with a sac fly to left that scored Myles Straw. Alex Bregman doubled to left to score Garrett Stubbs. Jose Altuve scored on an error by Jake Cronenworth and the Astros led 5-0 after five.

But the Padres didn’t go down without a fight and started their onslaught of a comeback in the sixth, first with Fernando Tatis Jr.’s sac groundout that scored Victor Caratini. The Astros kept their 5-1 lead, but not for long.

Stubbs’ sac bunt in the home half of the sixth that scored Taylor Jones was the last run that the Astros would get, at least until extras. It was 6-1 after six, but after that, the Padres took over.

It started in the eighth. Eric Hosmer singled to right to score Manny Machado. Next, Wil Myers singled to short to score Jake Cronenworth and it was 6-3 Astros after eight.

And it wouldn’t be an epic comeback without a home run by Tatis Jr. He homered on a fly ball to left in the ninth to tie the game and once again, we were going to bonus baseball.

In the 10th, Jurickson Profar grounded into a double play that scored Hosmer and the Padres led 7-6.

Correa knotted it up in the home half of the 10th with a double that scored Kyle Tucker. We were on to the 11th, knotted at seven.

In the 11th, Machado singled to score Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres took an 8-7 lead.

But the Astros loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th and McCormick walked to score Straw and we went to the 12th tied at eight.

But Myers saved the day in the 12th with a three-run homer to right and the Padres escaped with an 11-8 win to take the series and move to 34-19.

UP NEXT

The rubber match is tomorrow at 11:10 a.m. Blake Snell starts against Zack Greinke for Houston.





