ECM PADRES REPORT: ASTROS HOLD ON TO AVOID SWEEP

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

 

May 30, 2021 (Houston) - The Padres have taken two games from the Astros in extra innings.  They looked to sweep today with Blake Snell on the mound against Zack Greinke.

The Astros got the upper hand right away.  In the first, Alex Bregman grounded out, allowing José Altuve to score.  Kyle Tucker then launched a three-run bomb to left field and the Astros led 4-0 after one.

 

The runs kept coming.  In the third, Aledmys Diaz doubled to left to sore two and Taylor Jones singled to right to score him and the Astros led 7-0 after three.

 

Webster Rivas, in his second major league start, hit a solo homer to left center in the fifth to make it 7-1 Stros after five.

 

Wil Myers and Ha-Seong Kim tried to rally in the ninth with a solo homer and a two-run homer, respectively, but the Astros held on to avoid the sweep with a 7-4 win, moving the Padres down to 34-20.

 

UP NEXT 

 

The Padres leave the South and the American League and go back up north and to the National League with a series against the Cubs.  First pitch on Memorial Day is at 11:20 a.m. Chris Paddack will start against a pitcher yet to be named for Chicago.


