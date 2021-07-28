ECM PADRES REPORT: ATHLETICS LEAVE PADRES IN THE DUST

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter





July 28, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres rebounded nicely to take game one against the As last night. They looked to sweep the series today with Sean Manaea on the mound for Oakland against Blake Snell.

Today it was the As who got the big lead. Starting in the first, Jed Lowrie hit a sac fly to score Mark Canha. Matt Chapman put the nail in the coffin early with a three-run blast and the As led 4-0 after one.

Canha added a finishing touch with a single in the second that scored Elvis Andrus and the As led 5-0 after two.

Andrus added one himself in the sixth with a single that scored Chapman. Canha singled again to score Andrus and the As led 7-0 after six.





In the seventh, the As added more when Chapman reached on a throwing error by Fernando Tatis Jr., allowing Matt Olson to score. Stephen Piscotty singled and scored Chapman. Andrus hit another single to score Piscotty and Oakland led 10-0.

The Padres tried to rally in the home half of the seventh with Austin Nola’s double to center that scored Manny Machado. The As led 10-1 after seven.

The Friars tried another rally in the ninth with Jurickson Profar’s double that scored Jake Cronenworth, Victor Caratini’s single that scored Wil Myers and Profar scoring on a wild pitch, but the As emerged victorious and split the series with a 10-4 win. The Padres fall 59-45.





UP NEXT

The Padres’ mini vacation from the National League is now over and the Rockies visit again for the weekend. Game one tomorrow night is at 7:10 p.m. A pitcher yet to be named will start for the Rockies against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.