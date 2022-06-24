ECM PADRES REPORT: AUSTIN BEATS AARON FOR PADRES WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 24, 2022 (San Diego) - The Phillies took game one of this series, now it was on to game two. Aaron Nola started for Philadelphia against MacKenzie Gore.

It was a pitcher’s duel until the sixth when Aaron’s older brother Austin broke through with a line drive RBI single to right to score Eric Hosmer and that was all the Padres needed to even the series at one game apiece: a 1-0 win.

UP NEXT