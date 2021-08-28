ECM PADRES REPORT: BACK TO LOSING; PADS SPLIT AGAINST ANGELS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter

August 28, 2021 (Anaheim) - Last night was the Padres’ first good night in a while, with Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove getting another complete game shutout. Tonight, the Padres looked for the sweep with Ryan Weathers on the mound against Jose Suarez for the Angels.

And we were right back to where we started. Jared Walsh hit a solo homer in the second and the Angels led the Padres 1-0 after two.

The Angels extended their lead in the third with Jack Mayfield’s two-run homer to right and L.A. led 3-0 after three.

The Padres finally got on the board in the fourth with Eric Hosmer’s single that scored Tommy Pham. Austin Nola lined a single to right that scored Hosmer and the Angels kept a 3-2 lead.

L.A. added some breathing room in the home half of the fourth with Walsh’s double that scored Jo Adell. Kurt Suzuki hit a deep sac fly to left that scored Walsh and the Angels led 5-2 after four.

The slaughter continued in the fifth with Adell’s short single to right that scored Shohei Ohtani. Austin Adams came out, Daniel Hudson came in and gave up a sac fly to Justin Upton, his 1,000th career RBI, that scored Phil Gosselin and the Angels led 7-2 after five.

Gosselin added the deal sealer with a single up the middle in the sixth to score two. Walsh did it again with an RBI ground ball single up the middle and the Angels stormed back to split the series with the Padres with a 10-2 win. The Padres fall to 69-62 and two games back of the Reds for the second wildcard spot.

UP NEXT