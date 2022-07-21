ECM PADRES REPORT: BACK IN THE SWING OF THINGS WITH A WIN

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Yu was fire in the first game back, going seven innings and nine strikeouts.  Via @padres on Twitter
 
July 21, 2022 (San Diego) - Now that ECM’s draft coverage of the Padres is over, it’s time to jump right into the second half of the season.  The Padres kicked it off with a weekend in the Big Apple against the Mets.  Yu Darvish starts against Max Scherzer for New York.

We were scoreless until the fourth when Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer and the Padres led 2-0 after four.

 
After a Mets pitching change, Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the seventh.  Jake Cronenworth scored, but the Mets got on the board in the home half with a double from Luis Guillorme that scored Jeff McNeil, but the Padres started the second half off strong with a 4-1 win.
 
UP NEXT
 
Game two is tomorrow at 4:10 p.m. and will be part of MLB.tv’s weekend free game package.  Blake Snell starts against Chris Bassitt for New York.
 

