ECM PADRES REPORT: BACK IN THE SWING OF THINGS WITH A WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu was fire in the first game back, going seven innings and nine strikeouts. Via @padres on Twitter

July 21, 2022 (San Diego) - Now that ECM’s draft coverage of the Padres is over, it’s time to jump right into the second half of the season. The Padres kicked it off with a weekend in the Big Apple against the Mets. Yu Darvish starts against Max Scherzer for New York.

We were scoreless until the fourth when Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer and the Padres led 2-0 after four.

After a Mets pitching change, Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the seventh. Jake Cronenworth scored, but the Mets got on the board in the home half with a double from Luis Guillorme that scored Jeff McNeil, but the Padres started the second half off strong with a 4-1 win.

