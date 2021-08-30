ECM PADRES REPORT: BACK ON THE WINNING TRACK…FOR NOW

By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis had a three hit, three RBI night. Via @padres on Twitter

August 30, 2021 (Phoenix) - After a nice rare Sunday day off, the Padres were back in action and back to the NL West with three games against the Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Chris Paddack started tonight’s game one against Tyler Gilbert for Arizona.

Believe it or not, the Padres got the upper hand right away. Fernando Tatis Jr. launched number 36 in the first, good for two runs and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

Austin Nola singled in the second to score Wil Myers and Trent Grisham singled to score Nola and the Padres led 4-0 after two.

Adam Frazier singled in the third to score Myers and the Padres led 5-0 after three.

The Dbacks came roaring back, starting in the home half of the fifth. Daulton Varsho scored on a wild pitch and the Padres led 5-1 after five.

Eric Hosmer added a solo homer in the sixth, but the rest was all Dbacks. The Padres led 6-1 after six.

Ketel Marte got the Snakes right back in it in the seventh with a grand slam. The Padres kept a slim 6-5 lead after seven.

Tatis Jr. added the game-winning hit, a double to left center in the ninth that scored Manny Machado and the Padres were able to keep a hold of game one and win 7-5. They move to 70-62.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. Blake Snell starts against Zac Gallen for Arizona.





TRANSACTIONS