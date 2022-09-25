ECM PADRES REPORT: BATS POWER PADS IN THE ROCKIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 25, 2022 (Denver) - The Padres and Rockies played the rubber game of their series today, the last road game of the season for the Padres. Mike Clevinger started against Colorado native Kyle Freeland for the Rockies.

The Padres got started immediately when a botched pickoff attempt to third by Elias Diaz allowed Ha-Seong Kim to score from third as the ball rolled into left. Jake Cronenworth hit a sac fly to score Manny Machado and Wil Myers hit a ground rule double to score Brandon Drury and the Padres jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one.

Sean Bouchard grounded in the second inning, Elias Diaz scored and SDSU alum Alan Trejo was caught trying for home, but the Padres still led 3-1 after two.

Cronenworth lined a triple down the right field line in the third that scored two and Myers completed a natural cycle for the Padres with a two-run bomb to left. Ryan McMahon helped a little bit in the home half with a solo homer to right center and the Padres led 7-2 after three.

Bouchard tried again in the fourth with a two-RBI single and the Padres still led 7-4 after four.

Charlie Blackmon kept chipping away at the lead in the fifth with a lined single to right that scored Yonathan Daza. The Padres held onto a 7-5 lead after five.

Manny Machado added the finishing touches with his 31st home run of the year in the eighth–a three-bagger to left that gave him his 100th RBI. Drury followed up after him with another shot to the same place. Austin Nola joined in with a double to right that scored Jurickson Profar after an overturned out call at the plate. Diaz started a mini-rally in the bottom of the eighth with a single to center that deflected off of Jose Azocar, allowing Connor Joe to score and the Padres led 12-6 after eight.

Trent Grisham scored on a sac groundout and the Padres ran away with their last road game of the series, 13-6.

UP NEXT