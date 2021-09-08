ECM PADRES REPORT: BIG SECOND INNING GIVES PADRES SPLIT OVER L.A.

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 8, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night, the Padres raised the middle finger to Blake Snell, who almost pitched a perfect game, and lost. They looked to split with the Angels tonight with Mike Mayers on the mound for L.A. against Yu Darvish.

The Padres took the lead first in the second with Adam Frazier’s long gapper double to left to score Wil Myers. Jake Cronenworth hit another single to left to score Darvish. With the bases loaded, Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk, allowing Trent Grisham to score. Eric Hosmer did the same, allowing Cronenworth to score. Another walk was issued to Myers from pitcher Jake Petricka to score Manny Machado. A wild pitch from Petricka scored Tatis Jr. from third. Frazier singled on a ground ball to right that scored two and a huge second inning gave the Padres an 8-0 lead after two.

The Angels got on the board in the fourth when Machado bobbled a routine throw to first. The Padres still got the out at first, but Brandon Marsh was able to score from third, but that was all they’d get and the Friars led 8-1 after four.

Juan Lagares pulled L.A. a little closer with a two-run homer just over the left field wall in the seventh off of Dinelson Lamet. The Padres still led 8-3 after seven.

The Angels kept chipping away. Jo Adell launched a two-run homer to right in the eighth, but the Padres stayed strong and succeeded in splitting the final series with the Angels with an 8-5 win. They move to 74-65.

UP NEXT