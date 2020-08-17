ECM PADRES REPORT: BIG SECOND INNING, GRAND SLAM BY TATIS JR. GIVES PADRES DOUBLE-DIGIT WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a monster grand slam in the eighth inning. Via @padres on Twitter

August 17, 2020 (Arlington, Texas) - After a lackluster series against the Diamondbacks, the Padres traveled to Texas for their first interleague series of the season against the Rangers. Zach Davies started against former Padre Jordan Lyles for the Rangers.

The Padres finally got off to a hot start in the second with Jake Cronenworth’s double that scored Eric Hosmer. Jurickson Profar followed up with a double that scored three runs and Josh Naylor’s single to center that scored Profar. Trent Grisham did the exact same thing to bring Naylor home and immediately, the Padres jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two.

The Padres added one more in the third on what should have been a routine grounder to first, but went past Derek Dietrich and allowed Hosmer to score and the Padres took a 6-0 lead after three.

Austin Hedges added one more with a solo shot to right in the fourth to give the Padres a 7-0 lead.

The Rangers started a comeback in the bottom of the fourth when Rougned Odor doubled to the gap in right center to score two and the Padres led 7-2 after four.

Joey Gallo tried to do a bit more in the sixth with an RBI double to center to make the score 7-3 Padres after six.

Fernando Tatis Jr. got the Padres far away in the seventh with a laced line drive three-run homer to left--his 10th of the season, tied with the Angels’ Mike Trout--to give the Padres a big 10-3 lead after seven.

And Tatis Jr. made it 11 home run with a line drive grand slam to right to give the Padres a huge 14-3 lead and kick Juan Nicasio out of the game.

The Rangers made a minimal effort in their half of the eighth when Hosmer couldn’t catch a routine ground ball at first, allowing Danny Santana to score, but an impressive performance by the Padres gave them a 14-4 win. The Padres remain in third in the NL West at 12-12.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Chris Paddack starts against Mike Minor for the Rangers.

