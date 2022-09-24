ECM PADRES REPORT: BIG SEVENTH GIVES PADRES SERIES EVENER

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish via @padres on Twitter

September 24, 2022 (Denver) - The Padres were bested last night in extras by Alan Trejo, an Aztecs baseball alum. They tried again tonight with Yu Darvish on the mound against Chad Kuhl for the Rockies.

The two teams went back and forth tonight. Ryan McMahon hit a solo homer in the first and the Rockies led 1-0 after one.

But the Padres came back in the third with Manny Machado’s double that scored Austin Nola and Jake Cronenworth’s go-ahead single that scored Machado and the Friars led 2-1 after three.

Jurickson Profar scored in the fifth, but Yonathan Daza hit a sac fly in the home half that scored Sean Bouchard and the Padres led 3-2 after five.

Cronenworth struck again with a single in the seventh that scored two and with the bases loaded, Josh Bell walked to score Machado. Ha-Seong Kim singled to score two, Bell scored and the Padres led 9-2 after seven.

Randal Grichuk hit a solo homer in the eighth, but the Padres catapulted to a 9-3 win and a series-evening win.

