ECM PADRES REPORT: BRAVES RISE UP WITH VICTORY IN EXTRA INNINGS BACK AND FORTH

Photo: Manny Machado's grand slam still wasn't enough tonight. Via @padres on Twitter

September 25, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres split two with the Braves yesterday, winning the suspended game and getting shut out in the second full game. Today was a brand new day with one brand new ballgame. Huascar Ynoa started for the Braves against Vince Velasquez.

Adam Frazier kicked things off with a leadoff solo home run in the first, a towering one to right and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

Eric Hosmer added a solo homer of his own, another big one to center in the second. Velasquez grounded out, allowing Wil Myers to score and the Padres led 3-0 after two.

Ozzie Albies got the Braves on the board with a careening single to right that scored Dansby Swanson. Austin Riley got the Southerners to within one with a single to center to score Jorge Soler and the Padres’ lead was cut to one, 3-2 after three.

The Braves finally tied the game in the fifth when Riley singled and scored Albies and we were tied at three.

But in the home half of the fifth, Manny Machado did the deed; a high grand slam to left for 100 RBIs on the year and the Padres were thrust back into the lead again, 7-3 after five.

The Braves got a bit of revenge in the sixth with Joc Pederson’s double to right that scored Travis D’Arnaud. And with one swing of the bat, it was tied again; Soler launched a three-run bomb to left center and we were tied at seven.

Luckily, Victor Caratini exists and in the home half of the sixth, he grounded an RBI single up the middle that scored Trent Grisham and the Padres were on top again, finishing a wild one with an 8-7 win and moving to 79-76.

Wait! Hold on! There was a surprising lack of Padres’ing in this game, so naturally it was too good to be true and in the ninth, the Braves took advantage and Eddie Rosario singled to right to score Riley and tie the game. We were headed to extras tied at eight.

Soler broke the ice in the 10th with a line drive double to left that scored d’Arnaud. Albies hit a deep sac fly to left center that scored Orlando Arcia and the Braves emerged victorious in another wild back and forth with a 10-8 win. The Padres fall to 78-77.

UP NEXT

The finale tomorrow is at 1:10 p.m. and is MLB.tv’s free game of the day. The pitchers are yet to be announced for both teams.

