By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 26, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night was another wild night in San Diego that of course featured the Padres losing. They tried to split the series against the Braves today. Jesse Chavez started for Atlanta against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

The Braves threatened in the first, but Musgrove and the Padres’ defense prevented a big inning. It was the second when they struck; a towering solo homer to right from Joc Pederson and the Braves led 1-0 after two.

The Braves added more in the fourth with Travis D’Arnaud’s double that scored Austin Riley and Ehire Adrianza’s single that scored D’Arnaud and Atlanta led 3-0 after four.

But the Padres stormed back in the fifth, starting with Jake Cronenworth’s golfed triple to right that scored two runs and Manny Machado’s single up the middle that scored Cronenworth to tie the game. We were tied at three after five.

But Orlando Arcia, pinch hitting, doubled in the sixth to score Pederson and give the Braves the lead back, 4-3 after six. The Padres tried to rally in the ninth, but the Braves held strong and took the series with a 4-3 win. The Padres fall to .500, 78-78.

