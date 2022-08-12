ECM PADRES REPORT: BREAKING: FERNANDO TATIS JR. SUSPENDED 80 GAMES WITHOUT PAY FOR TESTING POSITIVE FOR BANNED SUBSTANCE

East County News Service

Photo courtesy Ryan Casey Aguinaldo on Wikipedia

August 12, 2022 (San Diego) - Fernando Tatis Jr., so close to working his way up back to the big-league roster after being injured, has been suspended for the remainder of the season after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug, according to MLB.com.

Tatis Jr. claims he was using Clostebol to treat ringworms. According to the National Institute of Health, steroid creams or ointments such as Clostebol can be used for ringworms if it is not used alone, but in combination with anti-fungals.

"I am completely devastated," Tatis Jr. said in a statement. "There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023."

The Padres released this statement:

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

Any postseason games the Padres play will count towards the suspension, meaning Tatis will miss less games next years.