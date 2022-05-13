ECM PADRES REPORT: BREAKING: PADRES SIGN ROBINSON CANO

East County News Service

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 13, 2022 (San Diego) - In a shocking move, the Padres have signed eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano to a major league deal.

Cano, 39, was designated for assignment by the Mets on May 2 despite having two years left on his contract. He isn't the same player he once was, having batted .195 with one homer and three RBIs in 2022, but will still be a valuable left arm for the Padres. He will wear number 24.