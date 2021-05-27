ECM PADRES REPORT: BREWERS FLIP TABLES IN EXTRAS TO SPLIT SERIES

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter





May 27, 2021 (Milwaukee) - The Padres snagged game three against the Brewers last night. Now they tried to take the series this morning with Ryan Weathers on the mound against Adrian Houser for Milwaukee.

We were deadlocked until the fifth when Willy Adames hit a sac groundout to score Daniel Robertson and Avisail Garcia singled to short to score Lorenzo Cain and the Brewers led 2-0 after five.

But the lead was erased quickly in the sixth with a double to left by Tatis Jr. that scored Tommy Pham. Eric Hosmer then launched a two-run bomb to left and the Padres led 3-2 after six.

The Padres thought they were free, but in the seventh, Adames launched a three-run bomb to left center to give the Brewers a 5-3 lead after seven.

The Padres threatened again in the eighth with Tatis Jr.’s single to short that scored Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado tied the game on a double to right to score Tatis Jr. and we were tied at five after eight. We were headed to extras yet again.

But just like last night, bonus baseball didn’t last long. In the 10th, Jackie Bradley Jr. singled to right to score Omar Narvaez and the Brewers walked it off 6-5 to split the series with the Padres. The Padres fall to 32-19.

UP NEXT





With the Brewers taken care of, it’s on to the South for the weekend and a visit to the American League and the Astros. First pitch on Friday is at 5:10 p.m. Dinelson Lamet starts against Framber Valdez for Houston.