ECM PADRES REPORT: BREWERS KNOCK PADRES DOWN EASILY IN RUBBER GAME

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  despite the loss, Yu Darvish pitched a good game, going six and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts.  Via @padres on Twitter
 
May 25, 2022 (San Diego) - Both the Padres and Brewers vied for the series win today.  Aaron Ashby started for Milwaukee against Yu Darvish.
 
We were scoreless until the fifth when Austin Nola scored and the Padres led 1-0 after five.

But big boy Rowdy Tellez tied it in the seventh with a double that scored Luis Urias.  Tyrone Taylor hit a sac fly to score Andrew McCutchen and the Brewers took the series with a 2-1 win.

 
UP NEXT
 
The Padres have tomorrow off before the Pirates come to town.  First pitch Friday night is at 6:40 p.m.  Former White Sox star José Quintana starts for Pittsburgh against Sean Manaea.
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon