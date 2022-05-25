ECM PADRES REPORT: BREWERS KNOCK PADRES DOWN EASILY IN RUBBER GAME

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: despite the loss, Yu Darvish pitched a good game, going six and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts. Via @padres on Twitter

May 25, 2022 (San Diego) - Both the Padres and Brewers vied for the series win today. Aaron Ashby started for Milwaukee against Yu Darvish.

We were scoreless until the fifth when Austin Nola scored and the Padres led 1-0 after five.

But big boy Rowdy Tellez tied it in the seventh with a double that scored Luis Urias. Tyrone Taylor hit a sac fly to score Andrew McCutchen and the Brewers took the series with a 2-1 win.

