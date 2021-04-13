ECM PADRES REPORT: BUCS WIN BACK AND FORTH GAME TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 13, 2021 (Pittsburgh) - The Padres started their vacation in the steel city off right with a win yesterday. It was time for game two today with a great pitching matchup: Blake Snell against Chad Kuhl for the Bucs.

Trent Grisham started things early in the first with a leadoff home run to right, his third in as many games. The Padres then loaded the bases thanks to some terrible pitching by Kuhl. Jurickson Profar walked to score Jake Cronenworth and the Padres led 2-0.

But the Pirates tied it up with one swing of the bat from Jacob Stallings on his long double that almost left the yard in the home half of the first. The Pirates then took the lead on Erik Gonzalez’s single to center that almost left the park again. It scored Stallings and Snell was pulled out of the game. He was replaced by Craig Stammen, who got the final out, but the Bucs led 3-2 after one.

In the second, the Padres made Kuhl sweat again. He threw a wild pitch to Manny Machado that allowed Grisham to score and tie the game.

But the Pirates reclaimed the lead in the home half of the second with Bryan Reynolds’ single to left that scored Kevin Newman. Stallings singled again to right and scored Reynolds and the Bucs led again, 5-3 after two.

Newman added another for the Bucs in the third with a single to left that scored Adam Frazier and the Bucs led 6-3 after three.

Eric Hosmer brought the Padres a little closer in the fourth with a single to center that scored Grisham. The Pirates still led 6-4 after four.

The Pirates threatened again in the fifth and added more on Colin Moran’s single up the middle that scored Gonzalez and the Bucs led 7-4 after five.

The Bucs added one more in the eighth on Gonzalez’s single up the middle that scored Phillip Evans and the Pirates snagged game two from the Padres 8-4. The Padres’ win streak is snapped at four games and they move to 8-4 in the NL West.

UP NEXT