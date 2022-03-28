ECM PADRES REPORT: CAMPUSANO GRAND SLAM GIVES PADRES WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove via @padres on Twitter

March 28, 2022 (Glendale, Ariz.) - After playing the Cubs for a while, the Padres traveled to Glendale today to face the other Chicago team, the White Sox. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started against Lucas Giolito for the White Sox.

In the second, the White Sox took the upper hand with Eloy Jimenez’s solo homer and Nick Ciuffo’s RBI double that scored Adam Engel and Chicago led 2-0 after two.

The Padres got on the board in the sixth with Jorge Alfaro’s solo homer. Domingo Leyba singled to score C.J. Abrams and we were tied.

But the White Sox took the lead right back in the home half of the sixth with Jimenez’s single that scored Gavin Sheets and Chicago led 3-2 after six.

Three runners scored in the seventh to tie the game for the Padres, but in the home half of the seventh, Joel Booker hit a two-run blast that gave the White Sox back the lead. Sheets singled to score Laz Rivera, Patrick Kivlehan walked to score Zack Collins with the bases loaded and the White Sox led 8-5 after seven.

But Luis Campusano was in mid-season form. The no. 3 Padres prospect smacked a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth to give the Padres a huge 9-8 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres travel to Scottsdale tomorrow, where they’ll get a look at the Giants for the first time. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Mike Clevinger starts against Carlos Rodón for the Giants. The game will not be televised, but you can listen on KWFN.

