ECM PADRES REPORT: CARDINAL GRAND SLAM BURIES PADRES

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 17, 2021 (St. Louis) -The Padres left the West coast in a pretty good mood; they split with the Giants. Now it was to the East and St. Louis. Vince Velasquez started tonight’s game one against Miles Mikolas for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals weren’t very friendly to their visitors. Paul Goldschmidt singled to score Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill launched a two-run homer in the first and the Redbirds led 3-0 after one.

Dylan Carlson added another run on a solo homer in the fourth and the Cardinals led 4-0 after four.

The Padres finally got on the board in the seventh with Jake Cronenworth’s sac fly that scored Tommy Pham. Jurickson Profar grounded a single up the middle that scored Eric Hosmer. The Cardinals’ lead was cut in half to 4-2 after seven.

Carlson was the getaway driver for tonight as he blasted a grand slam to center in the eighth, his second career grand slam and first career multi-homer game and the Cardinals ran away with this one, an 8-2 win. The Padres fall to 75-71.





UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. A great pitching matchup awaits in Yu Darvish against Adam Wainwright for St. Louis.





TRANSACTIONS



