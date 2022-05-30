ECM PADRES REPORT: CARDINALS HAND PADRES GAME ONE LOSS

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 30, 2022 (St. Louis) - Trent Grisham was the hero on a magical day in San Diego yesterday. But now the Padres are back on the road for a week, three games behind the Dodgers. Can they keep it together? Nick Martinez started this Memorial Day game one in St. Louis against Packy Naughton for the Cardinals.

We were scoreless till the third when Jurickson Profar singled to score José Azocar, but Nolan Gorman, who hit his first major league home run on Saturday, did it again with a two-run blast in the home half of the third and St. Louis led 2-1 after three.

San Diego native Tommy Edman added more in the fifth with a single that scored Brendan Donovan and the Redbirds led 3-1 after five.

Austin Nola brought the Padres closer with a single in the sixth that scored Jake Cronenworth. The Cards still led 3-2 after six.

Ex-Diamondback Paul Goldschmidt added insurance with a two-run homer in the seventh. Legend Yadier Molina doubled to left to score Lars Nootbaar and kick Steven Wilson out of the game. He was replaced by Tim Hill, who got the last out, but the Cardinals led 6-2 after seven.

Manny Machado helped a little bit by singling in the ninth to score Azocar, but the Cardinals took game one 6-3.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 4:45 p.m. Blake Snell starts against Adam Wainwright for St. Louis.