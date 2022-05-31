By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 31, 2022 (St. Louis) - The Padres took a Memorial Day blow yesterday in St. Louis, so they tried again today with Blake Snell on the mound against Adam Wainwright for St. Louis.

The Cardinals started the scoring in the third with Paul Goldschmidt’s double that scored Brendan Donovan. Legend Albert Pujols hit a sac fly to score Goldschmidt and the Cardinals led 2-0 after three.

It all went away thanks to Trent Grisham, who blasted a two-run homer in the eighth to deep right to tie the game at two after eight. Nine innings didn’t do it, so we headed to bonus baseball.

The King didn’t wait long, though. In the 10th, Pujols hit another towering sac fly to left to score Tommy Edman and the Cards walked it off to take the series with a 3-2 win.

UP NEXT