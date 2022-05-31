ECM PADRES REPORT: CARDS WALK IT OFF DESPITE GRISHAM'S EFFORT

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
May 31, 2022 (St. Louis) - The Padres took a Memorial Day blow yesterday in St. Louis, so they tried again today with Blake Snell on the mound against Adam Wainwright for St. Louis.

The Cardinals started the scoring in the third with Paul Goldschmidt’s double that scored Brendan Donovan.  Legend Albert Pujols hit a sac fly to score Goldschmidt and the Cardinals led 2-0 after three.

 
It all went away thanks to Trent Grisham, who blasted a two-run homer in the eighth to deep right to tie the game at two after eight.  Nine innings didn’t do it, so we headed to bonus baseball.
 
The King didn’t wait long, though.  In the 10th, Pujols hit another towering sac fly to left to score Tommy Edman and the Cards walked it off to take the series with a 3-2 win.
 
UP NEXT 
 
The rubber game is another early one tomorrow at 10:15 a.m. and can also be seen on MLB Network.  Yu Darvish starts against Dakota Hudson for the Cardinals.
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon