ECM PADRES REPORT: CHICAGO OUTFIT TOO STRONG

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 30, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres host their last interleague team of the season this year in the White Sox. Davis Martin started tonight for Chicago against Yu Darvish.

Josh Bell singled in the second to score Brandon Drury, but Eloy Jimenez hit a solo homer in the fourth and Yoan Moncada singled to score Gavin Sheets and the White Sox led 2-1 after four.

Andrew Vaughn singled to score Moncada in the sixth and the White Sox took an easy 3-1 win in game one.

UP NEXT