ECM PADRES REPORT: CITY CONNECTS GET THE JOB DONE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Blake Snell struck out 11. Via @padres on Twitter

July 8, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres walked it off in extras last night in a game that shouldn’t have gone to extras. But it was a win nonetheless. Now they tried to take game two tonight with Sam Long on the mound for San Francisco against Blake Snell.

Wearing the new stylish City Connect jerseys, Manny Machado started things off with a three-run blast in the first and the Padres led 3-0 after one.

David Villar put the Giants on the board in the fifth with a solo homer. The Padres still led 3-1 after five.

Nomar Mazara added more insurance in the sixth with a single up the middle that scored Jose Azocar and the Padres led 4-1 after six.

Mazara did it again in the eighth with a looping RBI single into center that scored C.J. Abrams. Jake Cronenworth hit a single to center that scored Mazara and the Padres took game two with a 6-3 win, the other two runs being a Brandon Belt two-run homer in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Game three tomorrow is at 4:15 p.m. and can only be seen on Fox. Carlos Rodon starts for San Francisco against Yu Darvish.

TRANSACTIONS