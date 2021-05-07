ECM PADRES REPORT: COME FROM BEHIND NOT ENOUGH AS GIANTS TAKE GAME ONE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 7, 2021 (San Francisco) - After a day off yesterday, the Padres took their first trip to the bay this weekend for a series with the Giants. Blake Snell started tonight’s game one against Anthony DeSclafani for the Giants.

The Giants broke the tie in the third with the same guy who broke the tie in the last series these two had: Buster Posey. He hit a two-run bomb to right into the San Francisco Bay and the Giants led 2-0 after three.

In the fifth, the Giants added more by loading the bases and Evan Longoria singled into right to score two and San Fran took a 4-0 lead after five.

Trent Grisham finally got the Padres on the board in the sixth with a two-run shot of his own to just over the center field wall. After a pitching change, Eric Hosmer did the deed with yet another two-run homer golfed to center and just like that, the Padres went from no runs to tying the game at four after six.

But their efforts were in vain as Austin Slater launched a solo homer in the seventh that put the Giants back in the lead. The orange and black took game one 5-4. The Padres fall to 18-15 and second in the NL West.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 1:05 p.m. Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove starts against Kevin Gausman for the Giants.

