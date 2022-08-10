ECM PADRES REPORT: COMEBACKERS CATAPULT PADRES TO SERIES WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 10, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres walked the Giants off last night in style and now they tried to take the series with Jakob Junis on the mound for San Francisco against Sean Manaea.

Things started early with J.D. Davis’ solo homer to left in the second and the Giants led 1-0 after two.

In the third, the Giants capitalized more when Austin Slater hit a line drive to right that Juan Soto bobbled, allowing two runs to score. Wilmer Flores hit a single to right that scored Slater, but Manny Machado cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third with a long line drive double to left that scored two. Brandon Drury got the Padres to within one with a single to left that scored Soto and Jake Cronenworth brought the tying run home with a single to right that scored Machado. After Alex Young replaced Junis, Trent Grisham got the upper hand on him with a single that scored Josh Bell. Austin Nola grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Drury and the Padres capped off a six-inning third to lead 6-4 after three.

The Giants threatened in the sixth with a sac fly to left from Thairo Estrada that scored Davis. Padres’ing allowed the Giants to tie the game again after a wild throw to first allowed Mike Yastrzemski to score from third and kick Nabil Crismatt out of the game. Luis Suarez came in and gave up the go-ahead run to Joc Pederson, who lined it to left to score Austin Wymns, but Drury saved the day in the home half with a three-run line drive blast to left. Ha-Seong Kim doubled to score Cronenworth. Grisham beat out a throw to first and Kim beat a throw home. Austin Nola launched a two-run homer to left and again, the Padres struck for nine runs to take the game and the series once again in style and win 13-7.

UP NEXT

The Padres get a day off tomorrow before heading to D.C. for the weekend to face Juan Soto’s old team. Game one against the Nationals on Friday is at 4:05 p.m. and will be live on Apple TV+ only. Mike Clevinger starts against Cory Abbott for Washington.

TRANSACTIONS